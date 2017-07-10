Cool Spots to Cool Off in Cincinnati

Who’s up for a road trip this summer?! Linda Antus, President & CEO of Cincinnati USA, shares ways we can cool off in a city not too far from Indianapolis!

Coney Island Sunlite Water Adventure

– Swim in Sunlite Pool – it’s larger than a football field

– Typhoon Tower features 75 interactive play stations

– Water slides, diving boards, lap lanes and a shallow water area for younger kids.

– New Caribbean décor, full-service tiki bar, and renovated bath house.

Other fun:

– Live stage shows

– Miniature golf and arcade games

– Classic amusement park rides.

Soak City Waterpark at Kings Island

Water slides, wave pool, lagoons, lounging areas, cabanas and children’s play area. (Included with general admission to Kings Island.)

Tropical Plunge

– Nearly seven stories tall with six different water slides.

– Three of the slides send riders on a vertical free fall.

Kings Island Package

– Includes hotel accommodations and tickets to Kings Island amusement park.

– Select from various hotels in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The Beach Waterpark

Real sand, live palm trees and crashing waves…all within a few hours’ drive!

Things to enjoy:

– Heated wave pool

– Cabanas

– Kids’ play area

– Sand volleyball

– Lazy river

– Water slides

– Soaring Eagle Zip Line

The Beach Waterpark Package

– Includes hotel accommodations and tickets to The Beach Waterpark.

– Select from various hotels in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Explore endless summer fun at www.CincinnatiUSA.com!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CINCINNATI USA