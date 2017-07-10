Cops Cycling for Survivors ride to honor fallen officers, families kicks off Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cyclists will begin a 1,000 mile journey around the state to honor fallen police officers and their families.

It’s part of the annual Cops Cycling for Survivors ride.

The cyclists will have a departing ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial before starting the ride at 9:00 a.m.

They will then head to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office to meet family, friends and co-workers of Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz.

They will then travel around the perimeter of the state for 13 days

The cyclists on the ride are retired police officers, law enforcement family members and friends. Their goal is to raise awareness about the sacrifices those in law enforcement and their families make. It is also used as a fundraiser. Money raised during past rides has gone to different foundations, scholarships and camps.

