First of 5 open houses discusses bus from downtown to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — People visited the Lawrence Government Center on Monday night to talk transit, more specifically the proposed IndyGo Purple Line.

It’s Phase 2 of the Marion County Transit Plan.

The 14-point, 6-mile line will connect Indianapolis and Lawrence — starting downtown, going north up Meridian Street, east on 38th Street and up Post Road into Lawrence. Transit leaders say it’s similar to IndyGo’s most popular route currently, Route 39.

The upgrades will just make it better … for everyone, said Justin Stuehrenberg of IndyGo.

“The project will include major infrastructure components that will see a lot of resurfacing of streets and introduction of new sidewalks and better drainage and things like that, so it’s really a project that benefits everyone,” he said.

Construction on the Purple Line is expected to begin in 2019.

Here the other four additional open houses scheduled in Indianapolis:

Tuesday, July 11: 6-8 p.m., Meadows YMCA, 3908 Meadows Drive, Indianapolis.

Wednesday, July 12: 6-8 p.m., Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

Monday, July 17: noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Indianapolis Public Library’s Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.