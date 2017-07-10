Former aide charged with child seduction back in jail following probation violation

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A former teacher’s aide who had previously been charged with child seduction is now in jail after violating terms of her probation.

Kisha Nuckols is back in custody after Hancock County Probation investigators determined she was in violation after conducting a check up.

She was said to have had 14 alcoholic beverages in her presence, which were later poured out. Social media accounts that had not been approved by the department were also found on her phone.

She is now in jail on a $2500 bond after her first court appearance Monday.

Nuckols was previously accused with having sexual relationships with half a dozen students.

She had served as a non-certified teacher’s aide, lifeguard and substitute teacher with the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation.