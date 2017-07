Nothing better than FREE and all for a good cause. That’s the case during Indiana Black Expo’s FREE concert Friday with Johnny Gill. Amp Harris, Indiana Black Expo, tells us more:

Free IBE concert Friday with Johnny Gill, Atlantic Starr, Zapp and Alaina Renae, Sat July 15 Babyface, Fantasia at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Amp Harris Reggie Wayne Celebrity Game, All things IBE July 14-16

To learn more, visit www.indianablackexpo.com.