IndyGo to expand to Lawrence, staff asking for residents’ feedback

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — More information about the expansion of the Marion County Transit Plan is expected to be released Monday night.

IndyGo has asked Lawrence residents to give their input on the future of the Purple Line Rapid Transit. IndyGo staff will give a presentation about the new line and want feedback for stop placements in routing. The 14.6 mile Purple Line corridor will connect Indy and Lawrence with an upgraded Route 39 and new stops along Post Road. Construction is expected to begin in 2019.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Lawrence Government Center Public Assembly Room. More information about the Purple Line can be found here.

The Purple Line will be part of two other added lines which also includes the Red Line. That line will connect Broad Ripple south to UIndy.