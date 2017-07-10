Lighten up your summer beer cocktails with a radler

If you’re a woman….. like beer, friends and a good time…. then Girls Pint Out is for you! Today on Indy Style, Amanda Wishin, President of Girls Pint Out, makes Amber a Radler and tells us more about the upcoming “Night at the Fair with Urban Chestnut” later this week!

What is a Radler?

Radler is mixed with lemonade or a citrusy soda/low ABV beer. It is a great light drink for the summer!

Event info:

Night at the Fair with Urban Chestnut

Wednesday, July 12th

Shoefly Public House

7-9pm

Join us with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company for a night at the fair at Shoefly Public House! Free admission and everyone over 21 years old is welcome!

Urban Chestnut Ku’Damm Berliner Weisse slushies will be available! You’ll also have the option to radler-ize your can of Schnickelfritz, Zwickel, or Moon Monkey!

Shoefly will be rolling out the fair eats! Order a brat, popcorn, or soft pretzel with beer cheese!

To learn more, visit:

www.girlspintout.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/118432508749377/