SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he allegedly fondled a 7-year-old family acquaintance.

26-year old Aaron Burch faces one count of child molestation after he reportedly fondled a 7-year-old girl on multiple occasions over the course of the past several months.

The investigation into the man’s behavior began when a family member of the victim tipped off authorities.

Burch was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on July 6.