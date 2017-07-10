Metro Diner shares favorite recipes made from scratch

Huge portions. Delicious meals. What are you waiting for?! Bern Rehberg and Erik Marks of Metro Diner show us what’s on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

About Metro Diner:

This is Metro Diner’s first university campus location at 4702 Sunset Ave. The new space will be located on the ground floor of a new multi-use parking structure directly between Clowes Hall and historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler University’s campus.

Guests will be able to sip on beer, wine and mimosas at the new location which is a new feature that was recently rolled out at the other two Indianapolis Metro Diner eateries in Clearwater Crossing and Greenwood.

Charleston Shrimp and Grits

Grit Cakes: Make the day prior to serving

4 ounces~weight Andouille Sausage

½ cup Roasted Red Bell Peppers

2 quarts Water

12 oz.~weight Grits

½ cup Half and Half

1 oz.~weight Butter, unsalted

1 tsp. Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper

1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Everyone has their favorite grits recipe so feel free to make your own…or here’s one to get you started.

Directions:

Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 12 oz. (weight) of grits, stir and simmer covered for 25 minutes or until completely tender. Meanwhile, mince 4 oz. (weight) of andouille sausage and ½ cup of roasted red bell peppers. If you use a food processor, be sure to mince these two ingredients separately and do not make a paste. Once grits are fully cooked, add all of the ingredients and stir to full blend. Pour into a greased glass casserole dish to a depth of 1 inch. You might need more than one dish. Let the grits cool uncovered until they become solid. Once hardened, remove whole cake from dish and cut into 3 inch by 4 inch rectangles. Dip in egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Set aside refrigerated.

To Serve (per order):

2 each Fried Grit Cakes

½ cup Andouille Sausage, ¼ inch half moons

2 TBS Onions, ¼ inch dice

2 TBS Green Peppers, ¼ inch dice

8 each Raw Shrimp, peeled, no tails

12 fluid ounces Cream

1 TBS Cooked Bacon, ¼ inch diced

1 TBS Green Onions, ¼ inch sliced on a bias

Deep fry breaded grit cakes until crispy and heated through. In a large saute pan, saute onions and pepper until they start to soften. Add andouille sausage and shrimp and cook until shrimp are 50% cooked. Add creamy shrimp sauce, bring to a boil and simmer until thickened. In a large serving bowl, stack the two grit cakes and then pour the entire contents of the saute pan over the cakes. Garnish with chopped bacon and green onions.

The Holy Davoli Burger

4 slices Thick, hearty white bread

4 slices American Cheese

6 slices Bacon

2 slices Tomato

1 each 8 oz. Burger Patty

As Needed Salt & Pepper

As Needed Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, pickles (mixed together)

As Needed French Fries, dill pickle spear and lots of napkins.

Build two grilled cheese sandwiches using the bacon, tomato, cheese and bread. Season and grill a burger to your desired degree of doneness. Mix mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and chopped pickles. Place burger on top of one grilled cheese sandwich. Top with pickle slaw mixture. Top with the second grilled cheese sandwich. Place a frill pick in each half of the sandwich and cut diagonally. Serve with French fries and a pickle spear.

To learn more, visit www.metrodiner.com.