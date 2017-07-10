Monday Mailbag: Baby Gifts and More!

Check out today’s “Monday Mailbag” with products for mom, dad and baby too!

Reva Blend

No electricity needed – you can truly go off the grid and create delicious smoothies and more with the exciting new Reva Blend! For blending on-the-go, the Reva Blend packs easily, and is perfect for use when camping, entertaining outdoors, or simply enjoying a post-workout protein smoothie.

No batteries or power source needed… simply add your ingredients, rev in the hand-powered blender, and enjoy! In addition to smoothies, you can whip up fresh salad dressings, marinades, guacamole, and even omelets! With a bevy of recipes on their website, the team behind the Reva Blend shows you all the possibilities!

The Reva Blend bottle is made with premium food grade stainless steel blades and a BPA-free plastic container. Available in six bold colors, including Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Orange and Black. $24.99 You can learn more about this innovative new blender at https://www.revablend.com/.

Purl Lamb Jumperoos & More

Your little one will look cute as a bunny or fierce as a dino in Purl Lamb’s organic hoodies and shorts, as well as adorable one piece jumperoos! With ears or dinosaur scales on the hoods, and bright prints on the shorts or shorties, these mix and match pieces make playtime look cool. Designed by mom-entrepreneur Irina Hubbard, PURL LAMB was designed for little ones from infancy up to toddlerhood. Made with soft, organic fabrics that stretch for ease of movement, the darling line makes a fantastic addition to your child’s wardrobe. Plus, the organic hoodies feature a lined hood for added warmth and comfort with a pop of fun! The jumperoos, hoodies and shorts are available in a wide selection of cheerful prints, including Pink Dino, Stella, Donuts, Crazy Lamb and more. New styles are added seasonally. https://purllamb.com/

For the Health Nut Dad – LEAP Instant Organic Smoothies



Is Dad tired of packing granola bars on his day hikes? Now he can enjoy a full day’s servings of fruits & veggies in one super easy to mix smoothie packet instead! Simply pick from one of three delightful smoothie flavors, shake it with water and enjoy! These smoothies are the easiest, no-mess way to get more healthy fruits & vegetables into Dad’s diet while camping, hiking or fishing – they can be tucked neatly into a backpack or daypack! The smoothies come in individual packets that can be taken on-the-go for a quick & healthy meal. LEAP Organic Smoothies are available in 3 flavors, including Red Power, Green Revive, Blue Zeal, and a Discovery Pack, which comes with all three. Each packet is shelf stable for one year. Learn more at https://leapsmoothies.com/

BayB Brand Bean Bags

Stylish, comfortable and supportive, this is the ultimate resting spot for your little ones! With trendy prints, such as Black Chevron, the plush BayB Brand Bean Bag is sure to match almost any decor for baby boys & girls! For use from newborn to toddler and beyond, the Bean Bag is easy to clean, and the upper cover is both waterproof and machine washable for inevitable accidents. The Bean Bag is double stitched for security and comfort, and is equipped with a seat belt to keep your child in place and face up. Due to the slight head elevation, the Bean Bag chair helps to aid in the relief of gas and acid reflux. Portable for use away from home, too! As with all child products, adult supervision is required the entire time your child is in the bean bag, and it should never be placed on countertops or tables. Weight capacity is 40 pounds. https://baybbrand.com/collections/bean-bags/