IFD officials provide water safety tips in wake of White River water rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Monday morning after the rescue of two kayakers from the White River Sunday afternoon.

Special Operations Chief Kevin Jones and Captain Jerri Richert took the time to recap the rescue.

They also warned that unless you are extremely experienced, you should stay off the water altogether.

The two kayakers that were rescued were transported to the hospital in critical condition for treatment.

