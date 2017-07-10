Police update description of car in June hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday updated their description of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the east side in June.

It happened near 38th Street and Franklin Road just after 10 p.m. June 15.

Darius Webb, 27, died trying to cross the intersection, the Marion County coroner’s officer previously reported.

Investigators with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked for help to locate the suspect vehicle, a silver 2008 Buick LaCrosse Super, with the last-known license plate being dealer plate G911346.

“The vehicle may have damage to front end,” said an IMPD news release issed Monday. “Detectives were able to determine the information provided by witnesses at the scene was not accurate and are searching for a different colored vehicle than first believed; investigators were initially told the striking vehicle was RED, but later determined the color to be SILVER.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call hit-and-run investigators at 317-327-6594 or CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, or submit a tip online at the P3tips app or crimetips.org.