3 injured in Monday afternoon Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Three people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Indianapolis Road.

Police said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by 19-year-old Alex Curry and a 2005 Honda CRV, driven by Hue Vo, were involved in the head on collision.

Vo, Curry and a passenger in Curry’s vehicle were all transported to Columbus Regional Hospital. Curry was then transported by helicopter to Methodist Hospital where surgery was performed as because of a head injury.

No other information has been released concerning the accident.