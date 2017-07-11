Christie takes shot at Clinton on sports radio

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has said on a sports radio talk show that he’s relieved “we don’t have a criminal in the White House like Hillary Clinton.”

Christie is filling in for Mike Francesa on WFAN in New York on Monday as the station seeks a replacement for the host. His comment came after a caller chastised Christie for supporting President Donald Trump.

Christie hit the campaign trail for Trump after abandoning his own run for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. He also briefly chaired Trump’s transition team.

Christie’s appearance on the show followed the release of the first poll since Christie was photographed sunning himself on a beach closed to the public during the government shutdown. His approval rating held steady since last month at a dismal 15 percent.