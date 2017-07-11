FBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The FBI is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

IMPD Chief Roach announced Tuesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deadly shooting.

45-year-old Aaron Bailey was shot and killed in an early morning police-action shooting on the city’s near northwest side on June 29.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two three-year police officers used their “service weapons” to shoot at a suspect in the area of West 23rd Street and Aqueduct Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday. The incident had begun with a stop for a traffic violation near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway at 1:45 a.m. As officers approached the vehicle, it sped off. The vehicle crashed into a tree at 1:54 p.m., and the shooting followed the crash.

Shiwanda Ward, 26, was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured. She later was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia and taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

IMPD released the following statement on investigation:

The Indianapolis FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana have opened a civil rights investigation into the police action shooting of Aaron Bailey. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner. As this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time.

The two officers, who were not named by police, were placed on administrative duty to receive coping services, IMPD said.