Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy; 2 in central Indiana

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy. Two of the stores are in central Indiana.

The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

Gymboree has at six locations in central Indiana, including ones at The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall, Clay Terrace in Carmel, Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville, the Edinburgh Premium Outlets and College Mall in Bloomington. The stores in Greenwood and Bloomington are scheduled to close, as well as other Indiana stores in Evansville and Merrillville.