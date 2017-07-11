Heavy rain, gusty winds slam central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms moving through central Indiana have created numerous problems across the area for much of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Indianapolis and many of the surrounding counties until late this afternoon. Estimated rainfall since early this morning have exceeded four inches in some locations, including in Greenwood, where heavy rain has been falling since early Tuesday morning.

Numerous roads are flooded across central Indiana, leading to partial road closures. Strong winds with an early afternoon line of storms have created numerous reports of trees down around the area as well.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, IPL is reporting over 9,000 customers without power. Duke Energy is reporting over 3,000 without power in Hamilton county, and just over 2,500 without power in Howard County.

There were reports of heavy flooding in Hendricks County in the Brownsburg area and a park closure in Danville.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the northern half of the state until midnight, Wednesday. If you encounter a flooded roadway, please turn around and find an alternate route.