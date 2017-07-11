Heavy rain leads to flooding in area

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Parts of central Indiana area dealing with flooding Tuesday morning.

Some areas in Howard County picked up three to five inches of rain, with more rain expected in that area. Additionally, Kokomo was experiencing several hundred power outages in relation to the storm.

There were also reports of flooding in Carroll County due to the rain.

24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo was in Kokomo and Julia Deng reported on the flooding in Carroll County.

