Larry Nassar guilty plea accepted in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Dr. Larry Nassar has resolved one of the four criminal cases against him.

Tuesday morning in federal court his guilty plea to three child pornography charges was settled.

Magistrate Ray Kent accepted Nassar’s guilty plea and the case will now move on to a judge for sentencing.

That could happen as soon as November.

Two of the charges carry maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Nassar is awaiting trial on charges of molesting nine girls, all but one of whom were gymnasts seeking treatment for injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls with similar allegations.

Matt Newburg and Shannon Smith, Nassar’s attorneys, issued a short statement on their client’s behalf.

Dr. Nassar’s position on the state cases has not changed and we intend to proceed to trial. The plea today was negotiated only to resolve the federal charges.

It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested by him when they sought treatment for injuries.