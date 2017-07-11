Local camp for history-loving kids

Parents and kids interested in the history of the nation and our state’s role in the Civil War, a fun new way to gain leadership skills, or who want to learn from some of our bravest men and women, will love this summer camp!

Children ages 9-12 have the chance to enlist in the Union Army under the command of Colonel Benjamin Harrison.

From July 17-21, using the real stories and experiences of Col. Harrison during the Civil War, children will enlist, drill, and train to become leaders, soldiers, and better citizens. Each day, an award-winning Education Team and Civil War Experts will engage participants mentally and physically.

Children will even have the chance to meet with veterans from WWII to the Gulf War.

To sign up, parents may visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civil-war-camp-tickets-31977282914.

Civil War Youth Leadership Camp will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site and the cost is $225 per child for members, and $250 for non-members.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site celebrates the remarkable legacy of America’s Hoosier President. The museum is a National Historic Landmark situated within easy walking distance of downtown Indianapolis and the bustling 16th Street corridor. The 1875 Italianate mansion is exquisitely restored, and has an exceptional collection of more than 10,000 artifacts. Daily tours of the property include a 75-minute guided tour through the Harrison house and private quarters. Highlights include an awe-inspiring collection of Gilded Age finery, paintings, furniture and personal presidential gifts and mementos. The privately operated, non-profit organization receives no direct tax support and is dedicated to sharing the life stories, arts and culture of an American President to increase public participation in the American system of self-government. Find out more at PresidentBenjaminHarrison.org