Local Italian restaurant launches its own wine

They’ve been serving the Indianapolis community with authentic South Italian cuisine since 2009, with a longer storied family history dating back to the 1920s. Today on Indy Style, learn all about Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, their delicious traditional and handed-down recipes and their newly launched wine!

◦ Menu includes hearty and beloved signature dishes like:

▪ Pork Osso Buco and Lasagna Bolognese

▪ Twists on the classics like the Meatball Martini and the Iozzo

Style Black Angus Beef with red wine sautéed portable mushrooms, gorgonzola and demi glace.

◦ The restaurant, which includes a romantic garden patio, is located just south of Downtown Indianapolis at 946 South Meridian Street, and is open Monday through Sunday.

History of Iozzo’s

◦ Katie Harris’ great-grandfather came to America (1905) and began a family, a grocery story and a restaurant in Indianapolis (1916).

New wine launched, Santora’s Sangiovese

◦ In 1905, Santora Iozzo, just 17 years old, journeyed to the United States to realize his American Dream.

◦ By 1916, his young family made Indianapolis their home and shared the best of Italy with their grocery store and restaurant.

◦ One-hundred years later, in 2016, Iozzo’s great granddaughter Harris and her restaurant staff took their own journey to California to blend the perfect wine – Santora’s Sangiovese – to honor her family’s legacy.

Recipes:

Pasta Verde

Fresh spinach pasta

Fresh peas

Asparagus

Broccolini

Pesto cream sauce

Veal Chop

12oz porterhouse veal chop

Marinated in Espresso, sage and brown sugar grilled

Topped with a porcini, Shitake white wine sauce.

