Man bites Columbus officer during scuffle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after police said he bit an officer on the arm in Columbus.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Phoenix Court when officials were responding to reports of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a large knife and bat inside the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.

Officers then woke 38-year-old Christopher Riddle. Riddle resisted arrest before biting one of the officers on the arm. A taser was deployed on Riddle shortly after.

Riddle was taken into custody on the charges of battery on a law enforcement officer causing injury, resisting law enforcement causing injury.