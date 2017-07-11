Pacers: Paul George in OKC; Bojan Bogdanović arrives in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paul George broke his silence on the breakup with the Indiana Pacers.

He arrived in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Thunder introduce the All-Star forward Wednesday.

Here’s some lightning for you.

George told Sports Illustrated he felt the Pacers window to win a championship had closed and that is what ultimately pushed him to inform the team — he wanted out through free agency next summer.

George went on to say that the hoopla around his interest in signing with the Lakers after this season is overstated.

Oklahoma City, he’s all yours for now.

The revolving door turned again Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Coincidentally, PG’s replacement — at least on paper — made his first appearance.

Slap some duck tape on the back of your old old Austin Croshere or Jeff Teague jersey. Bojan Bogdanović is taking over No. 44.

Head Coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday that the 28-year-old is penciled in as the Pacers starter at small forward entering training camp. Glenn Robinson III is going to try and change that. Regardless, the Pacers finally find a three-point threat for next season.

“It is tough to step into the shoes of Paul George. It is going to be a big challenge to play like Paul did,” Bogdanović said. We have a mix of good, young players and veterans like Thad Young. I am already a veteran; I played three seasons and in important games in the Euro League. We will work hard to put all of this together.”