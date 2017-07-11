Possible tornado hits Cass County home; flooded roads pose problems for drivers

CASS/CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is OK after a possible tornado struck his home near Galveston Monday night.

The home was hit around 8 p.m. Cass County deputies say a chimney collapsed on top of the house and the roof lifted in multiple places.

The tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The homeowner was there at the time, but he was not hurt.

Further down the road on 200 East, a camper rolled into the middle of the road. Two barns also flipped over south of 200 East.

Deputies say four utility lines snapped and Carroll REMC worked most of the night getting those repaired.

High waters closed many roads in the area Tuesday morning.

Portions of State Road 18, U.S. 35 and Delaware Road were impassable. Dispatchers said high water is affecting many roads in southern Cass County.

High water also closed roads in Carroll County Tuesday morning.

Police shut down areas of Hoosier Heartland Highway and 100 East near Burrows. State Road 29 in the northern portion of the county also had many problem areas.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and use extra caution as crews put up high water signs.