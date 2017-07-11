The latest gadgets for Summer Outdoor Fun

Gotta have gadgets! Gadget Gram’s David Novakshares the hottest gadgets for summer:

360Fly 4K Video Camera

$499; www.360fly.com

Capture your adventures in 4K ultra HD-quality with this 360fly 4K camera. Built to stand up to your active lifestyle, the 360fly 4K gives you the power to record, share and experience life like never before — in fully immersive 360º video, standard first-person POV video, VR-compatible footage and 360º stills. Shoot, edit and share videos in 90 seconds or less. This 4K action cam is dustproof, shockproof and water resistant. The time-lapse and first person POV modes let you customize your recording experience.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpfQ5Xvwvi8

Blast Motion Golf 360

$149.95; www.blastmotion.com

This state-of-the-art gadget advances a golfer’s development by capturing swing metrics. Its removable motion sensor analyzes and records golf swing data for 8 hours, allowing users to quantify progress and share highlights via social networks. Detects metrics like swing speed, power, timing and direction and helps players identify trends through stats and graphs. Paired app performs Smart Video Capture automatically, detecting, capturing and personalizing video highlights with overlaid metrics. Bluetooth Smart connects to your iOS or Android device.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKrw4PzM8V4

TravelPro Crew 11 Hardside 21-inch Spinner

$229; www.travelpro.com

This Carry-On Spinner is ideal for the frequent traveler who needs a lightweight, reliable yet stylish suitcase. It offers a spacious interior, zipper divider, wet and dry pockets and TSA Lock. In touch with your modern needs, it has a dedicated power bank pocket that connects to an external USB port. It even has a cup holder integrated to the back of the suitcase. Glide your way to your destination with the Patented MagnaTrac wheel system that ensures a smooth and straight line roll.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihj6G45e83o

Monster SuperStar RaveBox

$429; www.monsterproducts.com

The Monster Superstar RaveBox gets the party started with a dazzling kaleidoscope of sight and sound. A spectacular, synchronized, multicolored light show keeps time with the music while the powered subwoofer keeps the bass line pounding. The rechargeable battery provides 12 uninterrupted hours of powerful sound, and the built-in phone charger keeps you fully charged while streaming music. Connect wirelessly from a distance; pair this speaker with your smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled device. Portable enough to slip into your gym bag to bring music, movies and games on the go. Its splash-proof design lets you bring the Ravebox to the pool or beach and not worry about water damage.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SFsTQeMrpY&t=1s

MeCam NeoMe Mini Wearable Video Camera

$149; www.mecam.me

The NeoMe is the smallest, lightest and most versatile wearable video camera on the market, measuring 1.6 square inches and weighing in at less than an ounce. That small size and weight gives you versatility. With four standard mounts, the MeCam Neo gives you the option to shoot in first or third person POV. Additionally the included waterproof case lets you capture any action sports and activities. The high quality Sony sensor makes sure that everything you capture is in crisp HD resolution (full 1080P and 8MP). A fully integrated smart phone app gives you the ability to shoot time lapse photography, one touch 15-second capture and social sharing.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc4rktLpEkY

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.