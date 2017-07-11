Tornadoes confirmed in Carroll, Cass, Miami counties

(WLFI and WISH) — Tornadoes struck Monday night in Carroll, Cass and Miami counties, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday.

The Cass County tornado that hit at 7:53 p.m. was rated an EF-1, with peak winds of 95 mph. It traveled 3 miles and had a maximum width of 200 yards. It traveled from 7 miles south of the Cass-Carroll county line to 4.3 miles west-southwest of Walton. The tornado caused mainly crop and tree damage, but an RV was lifted and destroyed near County Road 200 East. Also, there was minor roof damage to a few barns and homes.

The Miami County tornado that hit at 7:59 p.m. was rated an EF-1, with peak winds of 90 mph. It traveled 1.9 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards. The tornado, which “skipped along its path,” traveled from about 4 miles northeast of Denver to 2.4 miles southwest of Roann, the weather service said. It caused mainly crop and tree damage, although a pole barn was destroyed along North County Road 600 E.

The eastern Carroll County tornado, an EF-0, had peak winds of 75 mph and was on the ground for 1.2 miles. Weather service officials surveyed the damage and determined, based on preliminary data, the tornado touched down about 2 miles north of Deer Creek or about 8 miles northeast of Camden. Surveyors said the twister hit just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Earlier coverage

A man is OK after a possible tornado struck his home near Galveston Monday night.

The home was hit around 8 p.m. Cass County deputies say a chimney collapsed on top of the house and the roof lifted in multiple places.

The tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The homeowner was there at the time, but he was not hurt.

Further down the road on 200 East, a camper rolled into the middle of the road. Two barns also flipped over south of 200 East.

Deputies say four utility lines snapped and Carroll REMC worked most of the night getting those repaired.

High waters closed many roads in the area Tuesday morning.

Portions of State Road 18, U.S. 35 and Delaware Road were impassable. Dispatchers said high water is affecting many roads in southern Cass County.

High water also closed roads in Carroll County Tuesday morning.

Police shut down areas of Hoosier Heartland Highway and 100 East near Burrows. State Road 29 in the northern portion of the county also had many problem areas.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and use extra caution as crews put up high water signs.