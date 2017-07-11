Two Heartland virus cases confirmed in southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Center for Disease Control has confirmed two cases of Heartland virus infection in Indiana.

The cases spanned over the past two years and both patients survived the infections.

The virus is a recently discovered one thought to be transmitted by ticks.The most common signs of infection are fever with flu-like symptoms and decreases in blood cells. Only a small number of cases have been detected across the country.

Officials warn that ticks are most active during late spring and early summer in grassy and wooded areas.