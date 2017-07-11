Two Heartland virus cases confirmed in southern Indiana

FILE - This is a March 2002 file photo of a deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Researchers focused on ticks and the debilitating diseases they spread say the heavy snow that blanketed the Northeast this winter was like a cozy quilt for baby blacklegged ticks that are now questing for blood as the weather warms up. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Center for Disease Control has confirmed two cases of Heartland virus infection in Indiana.

The cases spanned over the past two years and both patients survived the infections.

The virus is a recently discovered one thought to be transmitted by ticks.The most common signs of infection are fever with flu-like symptoms and decreases in blood cells. Only a small number of cases have been detected across the country.

Officials warn that ticks are most active during late spring and early summer in grassy and wooded areas.

