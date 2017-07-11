Unexpected deluge leaves Deer Creek homes, roads submerged in record flooding

CARROLL COUNTY (WISH) — Heavy storms across the region Monday night left homes, yards and roads in Carroll County submerged in more floodwater than residents have seen in decades.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and there’s never been flooding like this before,” said Deer Creek resident Bill Hylton.

He woke up Tuesday morning to more than two feet of standing water surrounding his house on East 470 North.

Floodwater steadily rose from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Hylton said, spilling over his front porch and seeping into his house.

“Some of it went out through vents… but we were completely unprepared for this,” he told 24-Hour News 8, wading through the water in knee-high rubber boots.

Neighbors echoed his shock, saying they didn’t expect such severe flooding and hadn’t thought to line their properties with sandbags.

Flooding also closed a 1.5-mile mile stretch of North State Road 29, north of the East State Road 18 junction, early Tuesday morning for several hours.

Dana Jeffries, Director of Carroll County’s Emergency Management Agency, said areas of standing water on the highway were up to two feet deep during the closure and urged people in the area to avoid driving through any amount of water on the road, even after it was reopened at 6 a.m.

“I’m not driving anywhere today,” a Deer Creek resident joked. “I’ll take a raft.”