4 hurt in personal watercraft crash on Lake Shafer

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were hurt in a crash of personal watercraft Wednesday afternoon on Lake Shafer, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

About 12:09 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the White County lake for four females who sustained injuries in the incident.

Witnesses told authorities three personal watercraft were creating waves and jumping them when two of the machines collided.

Two females were taken via personal vehicle and the other two were taken by ambulance to IU Health White Memorial Hospital. Later, one of the females injured was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for additional medical treatment, a release from DNR said. The release said little was known about the specific injuries but included ones to faces, shoulders, backs and wrists. The release did not indicate the conditions of the females or identify them.

Alcohol was not believed to be a contributing factor at this time. The investigating officer is Cpl. Todd Pekny.