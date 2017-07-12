6-year-old’s body found in Galveston park’s creek

GALVESTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 6-year-old boy who fell into a park’s creek Tuesday night died later at a Kokomo hospital.

Indiana conservation officers reported they are investigating the death of the boy, who was not named in a news release issued shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Authorities were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. to Galveston Park for a child missing in the water.

The boy was playing near a creek that flows near the park when he fell into the water, witnesses told authorities, and he was unable to be located.

Approximately 45 minutes after the initial 911 call, authorities found the boy in the water and immediately began CPR.

Medical personnel took the boy to St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is pending a medical examination.