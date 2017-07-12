Celebrities to attend Derby at Indiana Grand

It’s the “Kentucky Derby” of Indiana! Get ready for the Indiana Derby, coming to Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. Rachel McLaughlin, Racing Commentator & Marketing Specialist, shares more:

– Wednesday, July 12 – Post Position Draw Luncheon – Trackside Clubhouse

– Thursday, July 13 – A Knight in Arms – Tribute to Our Troops – Clubhouse Restaurant – 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Cost $25 – includes complimentary cocktail and meal – silent auction items available and music by Toy Factory. Charities supported include Wreaths Across America, Helping Hands for Freedom

– Friday, July 14 – 4:00 p.m. – A Royal Feast Fest – The Feast Before the Ride – EAT, DRINK & BE MERRY! Enjoy the feast before the ride with delicious royal fare and entertainment – Rock out with The Devonshires on the Race Course Apron at 8:30PM Plus, enjoy a Meet & Greet with Hip Hop Recording Artist and Actor, Ludacris in the Casino.

– Saturday, July 15 – Indiana Derby and Indiana Oaks – 23RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANA DERBY SATURDAY, JULY 15 | FIRST POST 6:05PM – Grade III $500,000 Indiana Derby featuring six stakes races and purses in excess of $1.1 million! Featuring Honorary Chairperson, Coach Bob Knight.

Gary Brackett & Marlin Jackson (formerly Colts)

Tamika Catchings & The Indiana Fever

Raquel Pomplun Playmate of the year 2013

AC & I will be hosting the show with Peter Lurie, Nancy Holthus & Charlie Clifford

Broadcast starts at 9pm

To learn more, visit www.indianagrand.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA GRAND RACING & CASINO