City Market hosts 2nd Annual Indianapolis Placemaking Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several groups will come together Wednesday to celebrate the 2nd Annual Indianapolis Placemaking Day at Indianapolis City Market.

Placemaking is the idea of bringing new life to public places to improve a neighborhood or city. As part of that, there is a new rain garden at City Market and Bocce ball courts that have been set up.

It has been made possible through a grant from Southwest Airlines Heart of the Community that was given to Indianapolis City Market and Big Car Collective.

The Placemaking Day celebration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the plaza at City Market with a free hip-hop class through the Bike Hub YMCA with several more activities throughout the day, including live music, a dance party through Naptown Stomp and a Tomlinson Tap Room Beer Garden.