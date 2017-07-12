England’s Trish Johnson wins Senior LPGA at French Link

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Trish Johnson completed a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday in the Senior LPGA Championship, closing with a 1-over 73 to beat Michelle Redman by three strokes in the first-year event.

Johnson finished at 4-under 212 on French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course and earned $90,000. The 51-year-old Englishwoman won the Legends Tour Championship last year at French Lick, beating Juli Inkster on the sixth hole of a playoff.

“I’m often asked what my favorite course in the world is and I always say St. Andrews, but I think this place has taken over,” Johnson said. “It feels fantastic. This is the reason you play golf to try and win something like this. It is going to be a very, very fun evening.”

Johnson opened with rounds of 67 and 72 to take a three-stroke lead over Redman into the final round. The eight-time European Solheim Cup player won three times on the LPGA Tour and 19 times on the Ladies European Tour.

“I hit my driver so well all week,” Johnson said. “I was quite long, so I was hitting a lot of short irons in. Some of these greens are pretty wicked, so if you have short clubs in that is a major advantage.”

Redman also shot 73. She played at Indiana University.

Hall of Famer Laura Davies (68) tied for third at 1 over with Helen Alfredsson (69) and Wendy Doolan (71).