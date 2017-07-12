Franklin residents reflect on flooding, prepare for more

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — People in Franklin are assessing the damage from Tuesday’s storms. Some homes flooded, others ended up with basements full of water.

But they don’t have much time before the next round of storms could hit.

The American Red Cross has a shelter set up in case anyone needs it from Tuesday’s rain, but it’s also set up for Thursday.

When Donna Huntzinger came home from work Tuesday, her apartment was fine. But a couple hours later, it was a different story.

“It came straight in and went straight into the bathrooms and throughout the house,” she said.

Sandbags at the Parkland Apartments couldn’t stop water rushing into Huntzinger’s basement-level apartment.

After it hit four inches she left.

“It was up to my thighs in the parking lot area. I had two guys hold on, one on either side to try to get through the current,” Huntzinger recalled.

Her furniture is ruined. “My couch, my new couch is gone. It was soaked.”

Huntzinger is living with her daughter as she figures out if she’ll move.

Meanwhile others were luckier. Patrick Eldridge will be cleaning his basement in a home his family has owned for generations.

He had several inches of water because his sump pump broke, which he’s now fixing.

“It’s going to be raining a lot so we need to get it taken care of so it doesn’t corrode the wall anymore, messing with the foundation,” Eldridge said.

Tuesday’s nightmare is still sticking with Huntzinger.

“I’m confused. I didn’t know what to do next,” she said. “Who to talk to.”

One option is the American Red Cross. Its staff set up a shelter in Franklin already and are staying put at least through Thursday.

“We have a lot of boxes with blankets so everyone gets a cot, everyone gets a blanket,” said Kent Paulin, an American Red Cross volunteer.

Whatever happens Thursday, the American Red Cross and its volunteers say they’re ready to help.

“We monitor the various waterways in Indiana so when something crests we are available and ready,” said Alison Gammon, the executive director for the American Red Cross of West Central Indiana.

She recommends you have an emergency kit at home if you’re worried about flooding.

The full list of what you need is here.