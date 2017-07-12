Free health screenings available at Black & Minority Health Fair

Take control of your health and do it for FREE at the Black & Minority Health Fair. Antoinette Holt, Director, Office of Minority Health, and Tom Hanley, CEO, Nine13sports, explain the partnership and how leading a healthy life starts with basic and preventative care.

Black & Minority Health Fair

July 13-16, Indiana Convention Center

Free to the public

About:

The core goal of the health fair is to increase minority awareness of chronic diseases, and how to prevent them. Increasing minority awareness of diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and cancer is not just the goal of the Office of Minority Health or of the Health Fair. The goal is also at the heart of the Indiana State Department of Health’s mission, which is to support Indiana’s economic prosperity and quality of life by promoting, protecting and providing for the health of Hoosiers in their communities.

Identifying and assessing the health needs of minority populations who experience problems in gaining access to preventive and basic health care helps all of Indiana’s citizens.

By tracking self-reported race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, health behaviors and risk factors researchers can determine causative agents or reasons that morbidity, chronic illness, and mortality differ between particular racial and ethnic subgroups. This allows state health representatives to formulate programs to address these health disparities.

INShape Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair works towards raising public awareness of the health issues that disproportionately affect minorities. The event allows the state to collect important data on at-risk populations, educating pharmaceutical companies on how to better serve the minority community, and, most importantly, positively impacting the health and well-being of the Hoosiers who attend.

To learn more, visit:

http://www.in.gov/isdh/25116.htm

www.nine13sports.org