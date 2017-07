INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 23rd Running of the Indiana Derby is slated for Saturday.

The Indiana Derby was implemented during the first season of thoroughbred racing in the state of Indiana back in 1995.

Bobby Knight is this year’s Honorary Chairperson.

Our very own Anthony Calhoun will be emceeing the event.

Gates will be opening at 4:30 and tickets are $75.