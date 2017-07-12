Indianapolis woman found not guilty of killing ex-husband

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was found not guilty Wednesday of the shooting and killing of her ex-husband.

Brittni Martin, 36, was accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Jack Martin around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 7200 block of East 13th Street.

A jury returned the verdict in a Marion County court.

According to court documents, Martin told dispatch she shot her ex-husband because he attempted to shoot her first. Martin went on to tell police that she initially entered the residence in order to get some clothes. The documents also showed that Martin told police an argument then broke out between her and Martin, he pointed a gun at her head, she then attempted to run away, but Martin grabbed her. Martin said she got an arm free and at that time she shot Jack Martin.

After a search warrant for the residence was obtained, police entered the residence finding Martin’s body, but no obvious signs of a struggle or evidence of an altercation occurring in the residence, documents show. A coroner then arrived on scene and discovered Jack Martin’s body with a gunshot wound to his right temple.

Documents also showed that Brittni Martin’s mother told police that her daughter and Jack Martin had been married for nearly 20 years and in that time the two had been physically abusive toward one another. However, documents also showed that they had been divorced for the last seven years, but within the last month or so had moved back in together.