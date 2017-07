SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly molesting three children in Spencer County.

An investigation began on May 15 on the behavior of 64-year-old William Clark after reports that he inappropriately touched three children on May 7.

Enough information was gathered to issue a warrant for Clark.

He faces felony child molestation charges and is currently booked in the Spencer County Jail.