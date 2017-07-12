Man arrested in Lafayette on multiple counts of sexual assault with a child

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after following a warrant out for his arrest in connection to sexual assaulting of a 14-year-old.

30-year-old Donald George moved to Lafayette from Oklahoma and was investigated after authorities in Oklahoma found out he was staying at a residence in the 2500 block of Iroquois Trail.

George was later taken into custody following a traffic stop and was arrested without incident.

The official charges on his warrant were nine counts of a forced sexual assault with a child under 14 and two counts of lewd and indecent proposals or acts against a child.