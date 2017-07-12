Middletown sailor among 16 who died in Mississippi plane crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Navy corpsman from Indiana is one of 16 soldiers killed in a Mississippi military plane crash this week, family and friends said Thursday.

Ryan Lohrey, 30, of Middletown, Indiana, was among 16 people who died in the KC-130 crash. The other 15 were Marines.

Lohrey was a 2015 graduate of Shenandoah High School, where he played football. He had a wife and two children, ages 4 and 6, who survive. Funeral arrangements were pending.

The flight was bound from Cherry Point, North Carolina, to a naval field at El Centro, California, when it went down, according to The Associated Press. The disaster Monday afternoon was the deadliest Marine crash anywhere in the world in more than a decade. On Thursday, federal and local officials were combing the soybean fields where the plane crashed for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

Officials said debris from the plane is scattered over 2 to 3 miles and that it likely will take between five and six days to clean up.

The Marine Corps says Lohrey and six of the Marines were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The special forces members and their equipment were headed for predeployment training in Yuma, Arizona.

Military officials continued to withhold the names of the dead, saying they were notifying family members.

