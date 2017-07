WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a woman who went missing Tuesday.

Family members are concerned on the welfare of 56-year-old Pamela Hamer.

She was last seen in Indianapolis and drives a green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plates XON990.

You’re asked to call 317-804-3200 if you have any information on her whereabouts.