Openings and closings: What’s new on the Indy restaurant scene

It’s everything you need to know about the Indy food and drink scene! Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host, Eat Drink Indy tells us more:

Daredevil Brewing Co. won big at last Saturday’s Indiana’s Brewers Cup competition, taking home awards for best in show professional brewery, the Indiana brewery of the year and the 2017 grand champion brewery.

Temaki House, a new sushi place, has opened downtown in Salesforce Tower at 111 Monument Circle. Try the hand-held sushi in a seaweed cone.

Good Conduct and Miss Behavin has opened in Broad Ripple in the former 10-01 location — with popular patio dining.

And a couple more closings:

Mister Lino’s coffee shop and restaurant has closed. It was located on Main Street in Speedway inside the Dallara building.

And Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, has closed at 86th Street and Ditch Road. It had been open more than 25 years.

