Summer Smoothies and Sparklers

Make your summer drinks count by using ingredients that are nutritious and delicious! Michelle Dudash, Registered Dietitian & Author, “Clean Eating for Busy Families” shows us how:

Sprinkle in berries and cocoa flavanols for added health benefits.

Berries are in peak season this time of year, so now is the time to work them into your recipes. Smoothies are an easy way to start your day healthy.

Berry Booster Smoothie

I also like to add in a CocoaVia stick pack, which deliver the highest concentration of cocoa flavanols in a cocoa extract today. I work with the CocoaVia brand to educate people about the health benefits of cocoa flavanols.

Cocoa flavanols are the beneficial plant-based nutrients found naturally in cocoa that work with your body to maintain healthy levels of nitric oxide, which helps maintain healthy flow of oxygen and nutrients, promoting healthy blood flow from head to toe.

They come in a variety of flavors that you can add to any of your favorite smoothies—find them at your local Walgreens or CocoaVia.com.

Cran-Raspberry Sparkler

A super delish drink that is light and refreshing to help beat the heat.

You can also simply pour a stick pack into a bottle of water.

Stir in nut butter for added protein and creaminess.

Creamy Ginger-Orange Smoothie with Almond Butter

(milk, oranges, avocado, ginger root, almond butter)

<quick demo>

Get your greens in the a.m.

Grains and Greens Smoothie

(milk, kale, orange, kiwi, granola)

CocoaVia® Berry Booster Breakfast Smoothie

https://www.cocoavia.com/recipes/cocoavia-recipes/berry-booster-breakfast-smoothie

Ingredients

4 oz. nonfat milk (or almond milk)

2 – 3oz. water

1/3 cup nonfat, strained, Greek yogurt

1/3 cup each: strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries

¾ cup of crushed ice

1 packet of CocoaVia® Cran-Raspberry flavored supplement

Directions:

Step 1: Add milk, water, yogurt, fruit, CocoaVia® supplement and ice into blender.

Step 2: Blend well.

Step 3: Pour into glass and enjoy!

Nutritional Info

Calories 190

Carbohydrates 35g

Sugar 20g

Protein 12g

Fat 2g

Sat. Fat 0g

Trans Fat 1g

Caffeine 20mg*

Cocoa Flavanols 375mg**

*20mg naturally occurring caffeine/packet

**Flavanol content determined by AOAC Official MethodSM 2012.24

CocoaVia® Cran-Raspberry Sparkler

https://www.cocoavia.com/recipes/cocoavia-recipes/cran-raspberry-sparkler

Ingredients

Ice cubes

2 to 3 tsp. red wine vinegar or raspberry vinegar

16 oz. Club soda

1 packet of CocoaVia® Cran-Raspberry flavored supplement

Directions:

Step 1: Fill a tall serving glass with ice.

Step 2: Sprinkle the CocoaVia® in the glass over the ice and add the vinegar.

Step 3: Top with club soda.

Step 4: Stir the drink to blend.

Note: Makes 1 serving

Nutritional Info

Calories 28

Calories from fat 0

Total fat 0g

Sat. Fat 0g

Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg

Sodium 1mg

Total Carbohydrates 6g

Dietary fiber 0g

Sugars 0g

Protein 0g

Caffeine 20mg*

Cocoa Flavanols 375mg**

*20mg naturally occurring caffeine/packet

**Flavanol content determined by AOAC Official MethodSM 2012.24

Creamy Ginger-Orange Smoothie with Almond Butter

By Michelle Dudash, RDN

1/2 cup (120 ml) lowfat milk

2 small oranges (or 1 large), peeled and chopped

1/4 medium avocado, cut into pieces

1/2-inch (1.3 cm) piece ginger root, peeled and thinly sliced (about 2 teaspoons, or 4 g)

1 tablespoon (16 g) unsweetened almond butter

4 ice cubes

Pour the ingredients in the blender in the order listed. Puree on low speed working up to high until smooth, about 1 minute. Drink immediately. You can store leftovers in the fridge for a day, too.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Makes 1 serving, 14 oz (415 ml) each

Grains and Greens Smoothie

By Michelle Dudash, RDN, from Clean Eating Cooking School

No time for cereal? Get your whole grains, fruits and greens all in one glass with this bright-tasting smoothie using winter fruits orange and kiwi. Use your favorite kind of milk for a pop of protein, calcium and vitamin D.

8 ounces milk

1 cup chopped kale, ribs removed

1 medium orange

2 kiwis, cored, peeled and quartered

1/2 cup low-in-sugar granola

Pour milk into a blender and add remaining ingredients. Puree on low speed, working up to high speed, until smooth.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Makes 2 servings, 9 ounces each

To learn more, visit www.michelledudash.com.