Teen electrocuted after using cell phone in tub

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS10) – Family, friends, and others are mourning the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Her family says she was electrocuted when trying to use her charging cell phone in a bathtub. Now, they hope to prevent such a tragedy from happening to anyone else.

“I call her my shining star,” Donna O’Guinn said. “She was very smart. A very good student in school. She just loved life.”

Madison Coe had so much of her life ahead of her, as she made an impact on those around her with her positivity and kindness.

She was a basketball player and number one chair with her tuba in the band at Terra Vista Middle School.

“She was just sweet to everybody and everybody loved her.”

As her grandmother, O’Guinn fights back the tears, she says it is hard to understand why her granddaughter’s life was taken far too soon.

Her family says Madison was in the bathtub and grabbed her phone that was plugged into a charger in a bathroom outlet.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened.”

Madison’s family believes this terrible accident is something that could happen to anyone. Now their mission is to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging.”

A post on Facebook continues to be shared, opening up many people’s eyes to the power of electricity, and the danger of plugging in any electrical appliance that isn’t waterproof near water.

“It’s overwhelming to realize that there are people that we don’t even know and we’ll probably never even meet that have taken this message and shared it to protect another child or even an adult. We don’t want to lose anybody.”

So as Madison’s family mourns her loss, they have hope that this message will resonate with anyone who hears it.

It’s the positivity Madison always carried with her, continuing to make a difference in the world.

“We need to be aware. We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix. She’s just going to be greatly missed by all of us. She has a special place in my heart.”