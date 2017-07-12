Top 8 Things to do in Indy this weekend: July 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For those looking for something to do Indianapolis this weekend, there are plenty of options.

1. 23rd running of the Indiana Derby

You’ll need to travel no further than Shelbyville to catch the biggest horse racing event in Indiana!

The Indiana Grand Casino will host the 23rd running of the Indiana Derby with special events both Friday and Saturday. This year’s honorary chairperson is Coach Bob Knight with other appearances from Ludacris, Alaina Renae, The Flying toasters and more. For the latest on this event, click here.

2. INShape Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair

WISH-TV is one of the primary sponsors for the 2017 health fair in which attendees can receive more than $1,000 in free health screenings as well as education on ways to improve health and prevent disease. The event runs Thursday through Sunday with various hours each day. For more information, click here.

3. 80th Christopher Mid-Summer Festival and Holy Spirit Festival

Two big church festivals are taking place within the city limits this weekend. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the St. Christopher Mid-Summer Festival at 5301 West. 16th Street which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday with food, carnival games, rides, bingo and Monte Carlo. Holy Spirit Parish is also hosting their summer festival this weekend at 7243 East 10th Street with food, rides, games and entertainment. For more information, click here.

4. Music of All Sorts

No matter what your taste in music is, you’ll be sure to find a concert to enjoy this weekend around the Indy Metro. Some festivals and performers include the Hops and Hertz Festival, Ludacris, Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, the Music Heritage Festival, Kenny “Babyface” Edwards, Jason Aldean, Seether, Poison and Vince Morris.

5. JAMBO Tree Climbing Competition at Holliday Park

Here’s something a little different the whole family can enjoy! JAMBO 2017, the world’s largest tree climbing competition, takes place this on the 14, 15 and 16 at Holliday Park (6363 Spring Mill Road). Spectators will see professionals using climbing and rigging techniques to complete a variety of challenges with lightning fast speed. For more information, click here.

6. Indy Film Fest

The 2017 edition of the Indy Film Fest is this weekend, beginning Thursday and running through July 23. This festival is one of the fastest-growing in the Midwest featuring comedy, crime, drama and more. To find the schedule of films, click here.

7. 28th annual Ice Cream Social on Monument Circle

Looking for some dessert to cap off a perfect, downtown Friday lunch? Head over to Monument Circle for the Annual Ice Cream Social, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. Over 30 celebrity scoopers will dish out giant sundaes beginning at 11 a.m. and running through 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

8. The Art of Wine or Tater Tots and Beer

Are you more of a beer person or a wine person? Maybe both? Here are two 21+ events you will enjoy depending on your beverage preference. If you like wine, head up to Carmel this Saturday between 5-10 p.m. to sample an unlimited amount of wine for just $20! All ages are welcome to attend the entertainment for free, but you must be 21+ to sample. For more information, click here.

Sleep off the Saturday Art of Wine event and head over to Garfield Park Sunday for Tater Tots and Beer! The event is strictly 21+ and runs between 3-6 p.m. for just $30. The fee will grant you access to all of the beer you can legally drink, delicious tater tots, a side of live music and fun times. For more information, click here.