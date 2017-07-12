US Sen. Donnelly talks about health insurance, addiction treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re hearing from U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly about his thoughts on the possible replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

The Democrat from Indiana said his stance hasn’t changed: He will not support a bill that will lead to Hoosiers losing health insurance.

“I have not seen any changes in the bill that would address the fact that over 300,000 Hoosiers will lose their healthcare coverage, that those with multiple sclerosis, diabetes and heart disease would see their premiums go up so high that they would be unaffordable, that those who are seeking addiction treatment that the funding goes away,” he said.

Donnelly also announced Wednesday that he is sponsoring a bill called the Strengthening Addiction Treatment Workforce Act. It would help address the shortage of providers who treat drug addiction, specifically opioids and heroin. In Indiana, there are 59 counties that are considered underserved when it comes to this type of care.

The bill has bipartisan support.