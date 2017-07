CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after an unusual odor in a Carmel office building had led to evacuation and medical treatment.

Around 10:52 a.m. Thursday, the Carmel Fire Department said via tweet that they were dispatched to 10401 N. Meridian Street on a call of an unusual smell in the building:

****CFD DISPATCH**** Engines 345 & 343 Ladder 341 Medics 341, 345 Chief 304, 10401 N Meridian for an unusual smell in a building. — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) July 13, 2017

The building was evacuated, with many people reportedly feeling unwell.

As of this writing, 13 people await transport for medical care.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.