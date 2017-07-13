Firefighter Tim takes pineapple recipes to the next level

Firefighter Tim is heating up the kitchen with a delicious summer recipe of Spicy Caribbean Pineapple Chicken and Coleslaw!

Coleslaw :

Ingredients:

1/2 head cabbage

Carrots

Red onion

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Apple cider vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Stevia

Directions:

Shred 1/2 head of cabbage (you can use a potato peeler), next shred carrots and red onion to taste. Add several dashes of salt and pepper, and 1 teaspoon stevia (or to taste). Next add 2 glugs of olive oil or vegetable oil. Then add 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar and 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Adjust accordingly to taste.

Spicy Caribbean pineapple chicken :

Ingredients:

Chicken breast

Whole pineapple

1/2 Cup Unsweetened Pineapple Juice

2 Tablespoons Honey

1 Teaspoon Butter

1 Tablespoon Minced garlic

Small Bunch of Scallions

1/4 Cup Rum

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning

Caribbean Allspice

Salt

Pepper

Cayenne pepper

Chipotle powder

Directions:

Dry rub chicken with Caribbean allspice and Jamaican jerk seasoning. Next, prepare the glaze.

Glaze:

Blend whole pineapple, cored.

Add

– 1 cup unsweetened pineapple juice

– 1/4 cup rum

– 1 tablespoon minced garlic

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon pepper

– 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

– 1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

– 1 tablespoon of each of Caribbean allspice and Jamaican jerk

– 2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

– 1 squirt of lime juice

Purée.

Move the glaze to a pot, bring it to boil to thicken, and let simmer.

Marinate the chicken with the glaze mixture in a Ziploc bag.

Put chicken on the grill with extra slices of pineapple and grill each until cooked through.

Plate the chicken on top of rice. Then top it with grilled pineapple and coleslaw.