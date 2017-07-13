Homicide investigation starts after 1 found dead at east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a residence on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just after 1:20 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Gladstone Avenue on reports of a person shot. Responding officers located an unresponsive male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home. Emergency medical services personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, said a news release from IMPD.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending family notification.

Homicide detectives have been canvassing the area for witnesses, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency has been identifying and collecting potential evidence.

The Marion County coroner’s office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, or report online at the P3tips app or crimetips.org.