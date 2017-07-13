How to be “derby ready” for the Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand

The Super Bowl of racing season in Indiana is this weekend, so what are you going to wear to the occasion?

Christa Weaver, Owner of Elegant L Formal Wear, shares five looks that can be easily put together if you decide to go to the Indiana Derby at the last minute. All of the ladies are dressed in black with a few accessories to accompany each look. Racing season is all about the hat, but Christa emphasizes wearing the stylish fascinators for this Saturday’s festivities.

Elegant L is located at 117 S. Harrison St. Shelbyville – just one block off of the circle. Visit

www.elegantlformalwear.com for even more fashion choices.

The 23rd running of the Indiana Derby is this Saturday, July 15 at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino, with the first post at 6:05 p.m.

If you can’t attend, the Indiana Derby will be broadcast on WISH-TV from 9-10 p.m.

Go to www.indianagrand.com for more details on this year’s race.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA GRAND RACING & CASINO